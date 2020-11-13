UPDATE | One dead, two taken to hospital after shooting

UPDATE 11/13/20 @ 8:46 a.m.

CABELL COUNTY/MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Cabell County has been arrested and charged with murder after a shooting in Mason County.

Mason County deputies say they received a call around 3 Friday morning about a shooting in the 10,000 block of Whitten Ridge Road.

Deputies say they found one man dead and two other men with multiple gunshot wounds.

The two victims were taken to the hospital.

Investigators say the suspect in the shooting, Brandon Smith, of Milton, was arrested at a home in Cabell County.

According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, Smith was charged with murder.

The motive has not been released, but deputies say Smith has family in the area.

West Virginia State Police Crime Scene unit is on scene.

