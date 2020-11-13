Crews fight vacant house fire in Charleston
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews fought a vacant house fire late Thursday night on Charleston’s West Side.
The fire was reported just after 10:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Washington Street West. The road was closed in that area.
Part of the interior of the two-and-a-half-story house collapsed, according to Charleston Fire Department firefighters.
No one was hurt, but there were more than 20 firefighters on the scene.
A cause is unknown at this time.
