Advertisement

Crews fight vacant house fire in Charleston

Charleston Fire crews fight a house fire on the city's West Side.
Charleston Fire crews fight a house fire on the city's West Side.(WSAZ/Tori Yorgey)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews fought a vacant house fire late Thursday night on Charleston’s West Side.

The fire was reported just after 10:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Washington Street West. The road was closed in that area.

Part of the interior of the two-and-a-half-story house collapsed, according to Charleston Fire Department firefighters.

No one was hurt, but there were more than 20 firefighters on the scene.

A cause is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Schlarman, UK
University of Kentucky assistant football coach dies
The Judge Executive, Robert Carpenter, says they will be closed until November 30.
Courthouse and Annex Building closed due to COVID-19
A teacher’s aide who formerly worked with Russell Independent Schools has been indicted for...
Former teacher’s aide in eastern Ky. indicted for inappropriate relationship with student
Fifty-five people in the Cabell County Schools system have been asked to quarantine due to...
55 quarantined in Cabell County Schools system due to COVID-19
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Two additional coronavirus deaths in West Virginia

Latest News

Putnam County Health Department is continuing testing for at least another week.
Rise in cases and testing in Putnam County
A pair from Huntington was arrested Thursday on charges including human trafficking.
Pair from Huntington faces human trafficking charges
Santa returning to the Huntington Mall despite the pandemic
Santa returning to the Huntington Mall despite pandemic
West Virginia schools have seen a decrease in enrollment by more than 9,000 students this...
WVDE: More than 9,000 less students enrolled in W.Va. schools