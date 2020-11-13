Advertisement

Disney Plus nets 74 million subscribers, parent company still loses $2.8 billion

Last year, Disney made more than $10 billion
The Disney streaming service is a bright spot for the entertainment company in a difficult year.
The Disney streaming service is a bright spot for the entertainment company in a difficult year.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – While The Walt Disney Company as a whole has been struggling this year with the coronavirus pandemic, its streaming service has been a bright spot.

At the end of its first year, Disney Plus had nearly 74 million subscribers.

Still, the company notched a $2.8 billion loss for the fiscal year that ended Oct. 3

The previous year, Disney saw more than $10 billion in profit.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Schlarman, UK
University of Kentucky assistant football coach dies
The Judge Executive, Robert Carpenter, says they will be closed until November 30.
Courthouse and Annex Building closed due to COVID-19
A teacher’s aide who formerly worked with Russell Independent Schools has been indicted for...
Former teacher’s aide in eastern Ky. indicted for inappropriate relationship with student
A pair from Huntington was arrested Thursday on charges including human trafficking.
Pair from Huntington faces human trafficking charges
Brandon Smith
UPDATE | One dead, two taken to hospital after shooting

Latest News

President Donald Trump speaks at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Washington.
Trump, stewing over election, to deliver remarks on vaccine
The win brings the final Electoral College tally to 306 votes for Biden and 232 votes for Trump.
Biden apparent victor in Georgia, Trump wins North Carolina, NBC News projects
Buyer beware: don't let counterfeit goods ruin your holidays
Buyer beware: don't let counterfeit goods ruin your holidays
Restaurants and the pandemic
Restaurants and the pandemic
Halfback Paul Hornung of the Green Bay Packers takes a lingering look at chilly Lambeau Field...
NFL Hall of Fame running back Paul Hornung dies at 84