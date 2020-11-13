Advertisement

Fire damages family’s home in Hurricane area

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Fire on Friday afternoon heavily damaged a family’s home in the Hurricane area.

Firefighters say the fire was reported just after 3 p.m. in the 100 block of Foster Road, off Hurricane Creek.

A couple and their three children, along with two pets, managed to make it outside safely.

While the fire started around a gas space heater, firefighters haven’t determined a cause at this time. One room was on fire when they arrived.

Firefighters say the home, a farmhouse built in the 1890s, sustained considerable damage.

