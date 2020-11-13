Advertisement

Fire Marshal asking for help in double homicide

Double homicide
Double homicide(WV state fire marshals office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia State Fire Marshal is asking for information in a double homicide.

It happened on May 31, 2018 around 11:15 p.m. at 311 Camp Creek Road in the Crum area of Wayne County.

Investigators say William Copley and his son, Robert Copley, were found dead at the scene.

Officials believe the Copleys were victims of a double homicide.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is asking if anyone has any information about the fire and deaths to call the Arson Hotline at 800 233-FIRE.

There is a reward of up to $10,000 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

For our previous coverage, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Schlarman, UK
University of Kentucky assistant football coach dies
The Judge Executive, Robert Carpenter, says they will be closed until November 30.
Courthouse and Annex Building closed due to COVID-19
A teacher’s aide who formerly worked with Russell Independent Schools has been indicted for...
Former teacher’s aide in eastern Ky. indicted for inappropriate relationship with student
A pair from Huntington was arrested Thursday on charges including human trafficking.
Pair from Huntington faces human trafficking charges
Brandon Smith
UPDATE | One dead, two taken to hospital after shooting

Latest News

The win brings the final Electoral College tally to 306 votes for Biden and 232 votes for Trump.
Biden apparent victor in Georgia, Trump wins North Carolina, NBC News projects
Restaurants and the pandemic
Restaurants and the pandemic
Two men arrested and charged with murder
Two men charged in Scioto County murder
Mid-season makeover for your home
Mid-season makeover for your home