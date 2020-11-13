Fire Marshal asking for help in double homicide

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia State Fire Marshal is asking for information in a double homicide.

It happened on May 31, 2018 around 11:15 p.m. at 311 Camp Creek Road in the Crum area of Wayne County.

Investigators say William Copley and his son, Robert Copley, were found dead at the scene.

Officials believe the Copleys were victims of a double homicide.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is asking if anyone has any information about the fire and deaths to call the Arson Hotline at 800 233-FIRE.

There is a reward of up to $10,000 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

