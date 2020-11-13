Advertisement

Governor says Ohio is facing a monumental crisis in COVID-19

42 more deaths have been reported.
42 more deaths have been reported.(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says the state is facing a monumental crisis.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, within 24 hours, 8,071 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported.

298 more people have been admitted to the hospital.

42 more deaths have been reported.

There have been 282,528 cases, 5,700 deaths and 21,856 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.

Governor DeWine says, “It’s up to everyone to slow this virus down. Protect your family and friends. Wear a mask.”

197,674 Ohioans have presumed recovered.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice issues several executive orders
Brandon Smith
UPDATE | One dead, two taken to hospital after shooting
John Schlarman, UK
University of Kentucky assistant football coach dies
A pair from Huntington was arrested Thursday on charges including human trafficking.
Pair from Huntington faces human trafficking charges
The Judge Executive, Robert Carpenter, says they will be closed until November 30.
Courthouse and Annex Building closed due to COVID-19

Latest News

Gov. Justice issues new COVID-19 executive orders
The holiday season will be different for many shopping centers across the country, including...
Ashland Town Center Mall prepares for holidays
Former Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna guitarist Jorma Kaukonen is finding a new audience...
Hometown Hero | Jorma Kaukonen
Fire on Friday afternoon heavily damaged a family’s home in the Hurricane area of Putnam...
Fire damages family’s home in Hurricane area
Coronavirus in Kentucky
Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear announces record COVID-19 surge