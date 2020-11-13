Hometown Hero | Jorma Kaukonen

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Since 1998, Jorma and Vanessa Kaukonen have been at Fur Peace Ranch, teaching the next generation of musicians.

“The fur peace ranch here has really become our life in an odd way,” Jorma Kaukonen said. “We didn’t plan it that way.”

The Kaukonens say their music hall and guitar camp was on the doorstep of greatness.

“This was going to be our biggest year ever and it’s evolved in a different kind of way,” Jorma Kaukonen said.

Then, the world changed with COVID-19, cancelling classes as well as Jorma Kaukonen’s concerts in the hall and on his tour, making their musical future a little more uncertain.

“As Vanessa and I were just sitting around here some months ago, we look and I said, we have our facility,” Kaukonen said.

So the Kaukonens started doing their own concerts from his concert hall on the ranch. 26 have been broadcast so far. Their quarantine concert series has been watched by thousands.

“The feedback that we’ve gotten from the people that are watching has been amazing and they’ve said things like ‘you have no idea how much I look forward to this’, ‘you have no idea how much this has saved me,’” Vanessa Kaukonen said.

Jorma Kaukonen’s quarantine concert series can be viewed here.

