Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear announces record COVID-19 surge

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday announced the highest ever COVID-19 surge in the commonwealth since the pandemic started.

He said there were 3,173 new cases Friday, along with 25 additional deaths.

The statewide positivity rate has climbed to 8.68%.

“Like almost every state in America, we are seeing a surge here in Kentucky that is concerning and deadly,” Beshear said in a release. “But like every state in America, the power to stop it is in our hands.”

