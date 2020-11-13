More than $28.6 million awarded to help low income West Virginians pay heating bills

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – More than $28.6 million in federal funding has been made available to help West Virginians struggling to pay their heating bills.

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., made that announcement Friday.

They say the $28,631,377 in funding is from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

In a statement, Manchin said, "As we head into the colder months, over 48,000 West Virginians need help with heating their homes and keeping their families warm. In October, I wrote to HHS Secretary Azar urging him to release the LIHEAP funds so we could make sure West Virginians are warm during these winter months, and I am pleased they heeded the request. “Every West Virginian deserves to have a roof over their head and a warm place to sleep, and I will continue to fight for funding that helps provide our fellow West Virginians with these basic necessities.”

Capito said, “As we transition into the colder winter months in West Virginia, assistance from LIHEAP can make all the difference for some of our families. Making certain that this program was continued though the appropriations process was a top priority and as a result, will provide assistance directly to those who need it most. I will continue to use my role on the Senate Appropriations Committee to advocate for West Virginia needs and drive critical resources to our state.”

