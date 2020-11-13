Advertisement

One killed in car fire

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - One person was killed after a vehicle went off the road, hit a guardrail and caught on fire.

It happened Friday around 1:25 a.m. on County Road 111 near County Road 121 in Morgan Township.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, Patrick C. Nibert, 39, of Gallipolis, was driving westbound when he drove off the right side of the road and crashed.

Nibert was killed.

No other vehicles were involved.

The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, Gallia County EMS, Vinton Fire Department. Cremeens Funeral Home, Gallia County Coronor and Graham’s Towing assisted.

The crash is under investigation.

