Pair from Huntington faces human trafficking charges

A pair from Huntington was arrested Thursday on charges including human trafficking.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A pair from Huntington was arrested Thursday on charges including human trafficking, Cabell County court records show.

Anthony Ashworth, 51, and Whitney Burgess, 31, face numerous charges in a case involving a young woman allegedly held against her will in a Huntington motel room.

The woman told investigators both suspects held her against her will as men had sex with her in exchange for money. She said she was threatened with violence, including being held at gunpoint, if she left.

According to the criminal complaint, Ashworth was convicted of murder in 1994.

Both suspects face a variety of charges including human trafficking, extortion, assault during commission of a felony and transporting drugs in jail.

The criminal complaint states drugs, including heroin and methamphetamine, were found concealed on Ashworth’s person.

Ashworth and Burgess were taken to the Western Regional Jail. Their bonds are more than $200,000 each.

They’re due in court for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 19.

