Pfizer prepares for COVID vaccine distribution

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
(CNN) – Pfizer Pharmaceuticals released surprisingly positive preliminary data about its experimental coronavirus vaccine this week.

The drugmaker said on Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine may be a remarkable 90% effective, based on early and incomplete test results.

Pfizer now hopes to apply for regulatory approval by the end of the month. It’s a process that will take several weeks, according to experts.

Meanwhile, Pfizer hopes to distribute 7.6 million doses of the vaccine per day across its two main distribution centers, one in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and another in Puurs, Belgium.

The company will also distribute from existing centers in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, and Karlsruhe, Germany.

Buyer beware: don't let counterfeit goods ruin your holidays
Restaurants and the pandemic
