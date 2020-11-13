Putnam County offering free COVID-19 testing this weekend
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Putnam County will continue to offer their free COVID-19 testing sites Friday and Saturday.
Here are the hours and locations:
- Friday, Nov. 13, at Valley Park, 1 Valley Drive, Hurricane; from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 14, at 236 Courthouse Drive, Winfield; from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The health department says they are continuing testing through the end of next week. The sites for those dates have not yet been released.
