Putnam County offering free COVID-19 testing this weekend

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Putnam County will continue to offer their free COVID-19 testing sites Friday and Saturday.

Here are the hours and locations:

Friday, Nov. 13, at Valley Park, 1 Valley Drive, Hurricane; from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 14, at 236 Courthouse Drive, Winfield; from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The health department says they are continuing testing through the end of next week. The sites for those dates have not yet been released.

