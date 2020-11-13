Advertisement

Rise in cases and testing in Putnam County

Putnam County Health Department is continuing testing for at least another week.
By Tori Yorgey
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 2:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As case numbers continue to rise and Putnam County was designated in the orange on the color code map for the week, daily testing in the county is continuing for at least another week.

Megan Holt with the health department said they test around 150 to 200 people everyday at their sites.

Thursday marked day 11 of testing in the county and they will continue to be testing daily until at least next Saturday, November 21.

