Seven driver licensing offices closed due to COVID-19

CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - Three regional driver licensing offices and four smaller field offices with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet are closed temporarily due to COVID-19.

The KYTC says this includes regional offices in Lexington, Jackson and Columbia. The field offices are in Catlettsburg, Florence, Bowling Green and Owensboro.

The offices will be sanitized.

They expect to reopen next week.

“We are committed to being healthy at work,” said Matt Cole, commissioner of the KYTC Department of Vehicle Regulation. “When a positive COVID-19 test result is found we are required to close affected facilities to keep employees and customers out of harm’s way. That’s what has happened at these affected offices. They are being sanitized and will reopen once it’s determined they are safe for both employees and guests.”

Regional offices in Frankfort, Somerset, Richmond, Prestonsburg, Paducah, Morehead, Madisonville and Elizabethtown are still operating.

Residents can go to any regional or field office to apply for a REAL ID or standard driver’s license or identification card. This is as long as they don’t require driver testing by Kentucky State Police. You can also apply by mail for renewal or replacement of your license or ID.

Field offices are open by appointment only.

