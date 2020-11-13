Advertisement

Seven driver licensing offices closed due to COVID-19

Photo: KYTC
Photo: KYTC(WKYT)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - Three regional driver licensing offices and four smaller field offices with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet are closed temporarily due to COVID-19.

The KYTC says this includes regional offices in Lexington, Jackson and Columbia. The field offices are in Catlettsburg, Florence, Bowling Green and Owensboro.

The offices will be sanitized.

They expect to reopen next week.

“We are committed to being healthy at work,” said Matt Cole, commissioner of the KYTC Department of Vehicle Regulation. “When a positive COVID-19 test result is found we are required to close affected facilities to keep employees and customers out of harm’s way. That’s what has happened at these affected offices. They are being sanitized and will reopen once it’s determined they are safe for both employees and guests.”

Regional offices in Frankfort, Somerset, Richmond, Prestonsburg, Paducah, Morehead, Madisonville and Elizabethtown are still operating.

Residents can go to any regional or field office to apply for a REAL ID or standard driver’s license or identification card. This is as long as they don’t require driver testing by Kentucky State Police. You can also apply by mail for renewal or replacement of your license or ID.

Field offices are open by appointment only.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Schlarman, UK
University of Kentucky assistant football coach dies
The Judge Executive, Robert Carpenter, says they will be closed until November 30.
Courthouse and Annex Building closed due to COVID-19
A teacher’s aide who formerly worked with Russell Independent Schools has been indicted for...
Former teacher’s aide in eastern Ky. indicted for inappropriate relationship with student
A pair from Huntington was arrested Thursday on charges including human trafficking.
Pair from Huntington faces human trafficking charges
Brandon Smith
UPDATE | One dead, two taken to hospital after shooting

Latest News

The win brings the final Electoral College tally to 306 votes for Biden and 232 votes for Trump.
Biden apparent victor in Georgia, Trump wins North Carolina, NBC News projects
Buyer beware: don't let counterfeit goods ruin your holidays
Buyer beware: don't let counterfeit goods ruin your holidays
Restaurants and the pandemic
Restaurants and the pandemic
Double homicide
Fire Marshal asking for help in double homicide
Two men arrested and charged with murder
Two men charged in Scioto County murder