Two additional coronavirus deaths in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two more people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, a 86-year-old female and a 57 year-old male have died.

This brings the total number of deaths to 121.

There are 4,612 total COVID-19 cases.

938 cases are active.

71 more people have recovered. There have been 3,553 recoveries overall in Kanawha County.

