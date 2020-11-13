Two additional coronavirus deaths in Kanawha County
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two more people have died in connection to the coronavirus.
According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, a 86-year-old female and a 57 year-old male have died.
This brings the total number of deaths to 121.
There are 4,612 total COVID-19 cases.
938 cases are active.
71 more people have recovered. There have been 3,553 recoveries overall in Kanawha County.
Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.