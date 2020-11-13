Advertisement

Two employees of clerk’s office test positive for COVID-19

According to Kanawha County Commission, County Clerk Vera McCormick was told on Friday.
According to Kanawha County Commission, County Clerk Vera McCormick was told on Friday.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two employees from the Kanawha County Clerk’s Office have tested positive for the coronavirus.



The employees were last in the office on November 6 before the office was closed for sanitization by the West Virginia National Guard. This means the guard will not be requested to sanitize the office again.

There will be more contact tracing conducted.

“I am concerned about my employees who have tested positive and their well-being.  They are in my thoughts at this time, and I hope they recover quickly from this terrible virus,” stated Vera McCormick, County Clerk.

