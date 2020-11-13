Two men charged in Scioto County murder

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two men have been arrested in connection to a murder.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff, deputies responded to a call in the 100 block of Wallace Road in Rarden back on February 3.

Upon arrival, deputies found Lonnie Elliott, 68, unresponsive with multiple injuries. Elliott was transported to the hospital. During the investigation detectives obtained information that another victim was taken to a different hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound. She was later identified as Elliott’s wife, Sabrina Gilbert, 38. Gilbert was treated and eventually released.

On April 29, detectives received information that Elliott had died of his injuries. His body was sent for an autopsy. After receiving the final autopsy report along with a lengthy investigation, an indictment was filed on two men for murder.

Dustin Underwood, 38, and Devyn Underwood, 20, were both arrested without incident. Both have been charged with murder unclassified degree, voluntary manslaughter, and felonious assault. Both are being held in the Scioto County Jail without bond.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should contact Detective Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091. All calls will remain confidential.

