UK audit reveals misuse of over $250K by College of Education employees

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - An internal audit by the University of Kentucky revealed a misuse of more than $250,000 by two former employees in the College of Education, according to a press release.

The audit showed that more than $250,000 had been misappropriated toward the purchase of 80 iPhones, other high tech equipment, travel expenses and other personal items over the course of the employee’s tenure.

The audit also states that another employee accrues nearly $1,000 in personal expenditures.

A full copy of the audit can be seen here.

“The University of Kentucky is a nearly $5 billion enterprise. We are the largest employer in the region by far and one of the largest in the state,” said Provost David W. Blackwell in announcing the findings of the audit. “We must demonstrate to each other and all those we serve that we will be responsible stewards of the resources we generate and those with which we are entrusted. In those rare circumstances when that trust is violated, we must move swiftly — and communicate transparently — about where problems occurred and how we are moving to correct them. That is what has happened here. It is what will — and must — occur as we move forward as Kentucky’s university.”

The university says that the two employees no longer work at UK. University officials say the audit is being reviewed by the University of Kentucky Police Department.

A university spokesperson says no charges have been filed.

