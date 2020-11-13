Weekend preview a 50-50 affair

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Just two weekends before Thanksgiving and while a few shots of chilly air are likely in the run-up to the holiday, neither a penetrating winter chill or a tracking snow for hunters is foreseen. Rather a period of frequent weather changes with modest temperature swings will be with us.

Overnight dense valley fog will settle in where skies have cleared in the Ohio and northern Big Sandy valleys. Farther east a low cloud deck will turn to fog and reduced vision for travelers heading to Beckley on the turnpike and east of I-64 toward the Greenbrier Valley. Lows in the 35-40 degree range while chilly for the school bell will be seasonable.

Friday will turn mostly sunny with some pancake flat afternoon clouds crossing on a blue sky background. Temperatures will rise through the 50s and try to briefly touch 60 in spots. After sundown, clear skies and light winds will sponsor a quick temperature drop into the 40s for high school football games. Lows will bottom out near a foggy and frosty 32 on Saturday morning.

Saturday will turn bright and breezy for the Herd’s 75 game at the Joan and the 'Eers game at WVU. Highs will range from 55 at WVU to 60 in the River Cities and nearby environs.

Sunday will turn cloudy with showers passing. No flooding is expected but enough rain looks to fall to send outdoor actions inside.

Next week, chilly but not cold weather will return with highs in the 40s early week and 50s to near 60 late week.

