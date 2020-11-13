Advertisement

Winterfest 2020 cancelled

Winterfest
Winterfest(John Lowe/WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Friends of Portsmouth announced Friday that Winterfest is cancelled.

This is due to the new COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Ohio Department of Health. Officials with Winterfest say they have made it too difficult to hold the event.

Originally scheduled from Nov. 28 to Dec. 24, this would have been the third annual Winterfest.

Friends of Portsmouth say they will focus on next year’s Winterfest and River Days.

“While we tried to remain optimistic that there was a path forward, we also deeply value the health and safety of our festival attendees, volunteers, vendors, performers and the Portsmouth area with all its business and employees,” Friends of Portsmouth said in a release. “We look forward to the day we can whisk our community away to a winder wonderland again.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice issues several executive orders
Brandon Smith
UPDATE | One dead, two taken to hospital after shooting
John Schlarman, UK
University of Kentucky assistant football coach dies
A pair from Huntington was arrested Thursday on charges including human trafficking.
Pair from Huntington faces human trafficking charges
The Judge Executive, Robert Carpenter, says they will be closed until November 30.
Courthouse and Annex Building closed due to COVID-19

Latest News

Gov. Justice issues new COVID-19 executive orders
The holiday season will be different for many shopping centers across the country, including...
Ashland Town Center Mall prepares for holidays
Former Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna guitarist Jorma Kaukonen is finding a new audience...
Hometown Hero | Jorma Kaukonen
Fire on Friday afternoon heavily damaged a family’s home in the Hurricane area of Putnam...
Fire damages family’s home in Hurricane area
Coronavirus in Kentucky
Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear announces record COVID-19 surge