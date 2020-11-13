Winterfest 2020 cancelled

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Friends of Portsmouth announced Friday that Winterfest is cancelled.

This is due to the new COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Ohio Department of Health. Officials with Winterfest say they have made it too difficult to hold the event.

Originally scheduled from Nov. 28 to Dec. 24, this would have been the third annual Winterfest.

Friends of Portsmouth say they will focus on next year’s Winterfest and River Days.

“While we tried to remain optimistic that there was a path forward, we also deeply value the health and safety of our festival attendees, volunteers, vendors, performers and the Portsmouth area with all its business and employees,” Friends of Portsmouth said in a release. “We look forward to the day we can whisk our community away to a winder wonderland again.”

