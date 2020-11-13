Advertisement

WVDE: More than 9,000 less students enrolled in W.Va. schools

West Virginia schools have seen a decrease in enrollment by more than 9,000 students this...
West Virginia schools have seen a decrease in enrollment by more than 9,000 students this school year.(mgn image)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia schools have seen a decrease in enrollment by more than 9,000 students this school year.

According to the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE), it’s mostly because of COVID-19. The decrease means a loss of nearly $43 million in school funding for the 2021-2022 school year.

It potentially will mean the elimination of hundreds of different jobs in the schools -- employees of all kinds.

“This is an issue that will have to be discussed during the upcoming legislative session,” said WVBE President Miller Hall in a news release. “We anticipate a significant portion of these students will return to public school once we have a vaccine and families feel more comfortable with that decision.”

The release goes on to say:

“According to the Oct. 1, 2020, certified headcount enrollment, 252,357 students are enrolled in public schools in the state. This number, a decrease of 9,276 students since last year, includes those who are participating in virtual and in-person instruction. Virtual school enrollment is 47,960 for the state.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Schlarman, UK
University of Kentucky assistant football coach dies
Police say they have seized the bills.
Police find counterfeit money
The Judge Executive, Robert Carpenter, says they will be closed until November 30.
Courthouse and Annex Building closed due to COVID-19
A teacher’s aide who formerly worked with Russell Independent Schools has been indicted for...
Former teacher’s aide in eastern Ky. indicted for inappropriate relationship with student
A local dog breeder has added a high profile politician to their list of clientele.
Local breeders sell Labrador puppy to former U.S. Vice President Cheney

Latest News

Putnam County continues to offer free COVID-19 testing.
Putnam County offering free COVID-19 testing this weekend
Thanksgiving changes in store for people in need
Thanksgiving changes in store for people in need
Fifty-two more COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County, Kentucky.
52 new COVID-19 cases reported in Boyd County
Yeager Airport in Charleston has seen an increase in drone sightings and laser strikes.
Drone sightings and laser strikes increasing around Yeager Airport