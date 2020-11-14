24 new COVID-19 cases reported in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Twenty-four new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Friday, saying the cases range from a 5-year-old girl to a woman in her mid-90s.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 930 positive cases, 676 which have recovered.

Two hundred forty of the cases remain active. There have been 14 deaths.

