24 new COVID-19 cases reported in Greenup County

(This image of the COVID-19 virus provided by the CDC.)
(This image of the COVID-19 virus provided by the CDC.)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Twenty-four new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Friday, saying the cases range from a 5-year-old girl to a woman in her mid-90s.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 930 positive cases, 676 which have recovered.

Two hundred forty of the cases remain active. There have been 14 deaths.

