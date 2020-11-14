32 quarantined after COVID-19 cases in Cabell County Schools

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Thirty-two people are affected by quarantines due to COVID-19 cases in the Cabell County Schools system.

School officials on Friday said the quarantines affect the following locations: Cabell County Career Technology Center (5), Huntington East Middle School (1), Huntington Middle School (10), Culloden Elementary School (4), Milton Elementary School (7), Spring Hill Elementary School (5).

The affected schools remain open on a blended learning schedule.

