Advertisement

COVID-19 viral load detected in local sewer system

The Mayor of Jackson, Ohio says recent testing of the city’s sewer has shown a “huge increase”...
The Mayor of Jackson, Ohio says recent testing of the city’s sewer has shown a “huge increase” of COVID-19 viral load.(WSAZ)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Mayor of Jackson, Ohio says recent testing of the city’s sewer has shown a “huge increase” of COVID-19 viral load.

Mayor Randy Evans says the head of the Wastewater department notified him of the increased detection.

Evans says this is an indication that there is increased community spread in the community.

“Please. Extra precautions must be taken,” the mayor said as he encouraged social distancing, avoiding crowds, and wearing a mask.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Justice holds press conference
W.Va. Gov. Justice increases COVID-19 restrictions
Brandon Smith
UPDATE | One dead, two taken to hospital after shooting
A pair from Huntington was arrested Thursday on charges including human trafficking.
Pair from Huntington faces human trafficking charges
It happened Friday around 1:25 a.m. on County Road 111 near County Road 121 in Morgan Township.
One killed in car fire
Body found in Kanawha County
Body found in river

Latest News

Kentucky has paid out more than $5 billion in unemployment money since the pandemic began, but...
Ky. unemployment problems persist despite efforts to improve system
A day after a record number of COVID-19 cases were reported on Ohio, Saturday’s report is...
More than 7,700 new COVID cases reported in Ohio
All children from birth to age five have the opportunity to receive a free book in the mail...
Gov. DeWine’s Imagination Library Program now available to all Ohio children
This employee has not been inside the office since November 6th, which is prior to when the...
Fourth employee tests positive for COVID-19 at Kanawha County Clerk’s Office