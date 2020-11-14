COVID-19 viral load detected in local sewer system

JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Mayor of Jackson, Ohio says recent testing of the city’s sewer has shown a “huge increase” of COVID-19 viral load.

Mayor Randy Evans says the head of the Wastewater department notified him of the increased detection.

Evans says this is an indication that there is increased community spread in the community.

“Please. Extra precautions must be taken,” the mayor said as he encouraged social distancing, avoiding crowds, and wearing a mask.

