First Warning Forecast | Decent Saturday to be followed by active Sunday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This weekend’s weather will be a split between two days, with Saturday being the nicer of the two. A strong cold front crossing on Sunday will bring a brief round of showers and a full day of gusty winds. While drier weather sets up for the work week ahead, temperatures first experience a potent chill down before warming back up towards the end.

Saturday morning starts with patchy fog, primarily along rivers, and areas of frost as temperatures settle down in the low 30s.

Saturday afternoon features seasonable temperatures rising to the upper 50s under a mix of sun and clouds. The wind will be light, making for good football conditions. Marshall (75 Game), WVU, and Kentucky all have home games with a noon kick.

Saturday evening will stay partly cloudy and dry. Temperatures fall to the upper 40s by midnight.

Temperatures then rise to the mid 50s from midnight through dawn Sunday as a breeze picks up. From dawn to around midday Sunday, a round of showers will move across the Tri-State. Temperatures will continue rising to the mid 60s during this time period as winds keep increasing in strength.

Sunday afternoon will see decent clearing, but winds continue to be gusty, and temperatures will begin dropping. With gusts as high as 50 mph in some spots, these winds may lead to a few power outages and downed tree limbs. Make sure any loose outdoor items, such as holiday decorations, are properly secured!

Winds begin to subside as the sun sets Sunday evening. Temperatures will fall to the mid 30s overnight under a mostly clear sky.

Expect a good deal of sunshine on Monday with high temperatures in the mid 50s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny despite some passing clouds. High temperatures will be cooler, only topping out near 50 degrees.

Wednesday will be the chilliest day of the week. Despite ample sunshine, temperatures only rise to the upper 40s during the afternoon.

Sunshine continues on Thursday but with sharply warmer afternoon temperatures rising to the low 60s.

Friday stays mostly sunny and mild with highs in the low 60s.

