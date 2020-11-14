Advertisement

Fourth employee tests positive for COVID-19 at Kanawha County Clerk’s Office

This employee has not been inside the office since November 6th, which is prior to when the County Clerk's Office became sanitized.(WBKO)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fourth employee at the Kanawha County Clerk’s Office has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a press release from the Kanawha County Commission, this employee has not been inside the office since November 6th and sanitization of the Clerk’s Office happened after that date.

County Clerk, Vera McCormick has been notified about this positive case and released the following statement:

“I remain concerned about the health and safety of my employees. They remain in my thoughts at this time as they fight this virus,” said McCormick. “My office continues to be open and has been in order to conduct the Election and to fulfill our statutory financial obligations.”

