Gov. DeWine’s Imagination Library Program now available to all Ohio children

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - After meeting the goal to expand Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s Imagination Library Program to all 88 counties, every child in the state is now able to participate.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library Program partnered with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library in 2019 to take the program statewide.

Within this program, children from birth to age five have the opportunity to receive a free book in the mail every month.

State lawmakers provided five-million dollars in funding to match county funds so that these books, which are $2.10 each, are provided at no cost to Ohio families.

“We know that children who are exposed to language and reading -- starting when they are born – have higher literacy rates and greater academic achievements when they are older compared with children who don’t have that early benefit," said Governor DeWine in the release. "A child enrolled in the Ohio Imagination Library Program at birth can receive up to 60 books by the time he or she turns five years old, setting them up for success in kindergarten and beyond. It’s a simple but a very important thing we can do for our kids, especially now in the face of a global pandemic.”

Currently 244,885 Ohio children under age five receive the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library books, according to the release.

