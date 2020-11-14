Advertisement

Herd wins the “75” game again

Marshall remains unbeaten in 2020
Marshall remains unbeaten in 2020(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On the 50th anniversary of the Marshall plane crash, the current Herd team made sure they didn’t lose on this day as they beat Middle Tennessee State by a final score of 42-14. Freshman quarterback Grant Wells was sensational behind center throwing for 336 yards and 5 touchdowns. The Herd ground attack amassed 184 yards with Brenden Knox leading the way with 70 of them.

“We knew that this game was going to mean so much to this fan base and this community,” Wells said “That’s huge, no matter wherever we’re playing or whoever we’re playing. The fact that we could do this on the 50th anniversary is amazing.”

Defensively, Blue Raiders quarterback Asher O’Hara was efficient with 241 yards but their rushing attack was only able to get 56 yards on the day.

Marshall improves to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in Conference USA. They host Charlotte next Saturday at 12:30 p.m. from Edwards Stadium.

