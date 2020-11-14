Advertisement

Kanawha County Assessor’s office remains closed after additional employee tests positive for COVID-19

Assessor Sallie Robinson says the Assessor's Office will remain closed until November 30th.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Assessor’s Office will remain closed until November 30th, after an additional employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

The most recent case of an employee testing positive for COVID-19 prior to this new case was reported on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to a press release from the Kanawha County Commission, Assessor Sallie Robinson’s concerns of having the virus potentially spread through her office led to the decision of this two week closure.

“My concern is for the employees in my office who have already tested positive for this virus and their families that have been affected as well.  My continued thoughts and prayers are with them.  As a result of the positive cases there are several employees who have already been quarantined.  We are having additional employees tested, based on guidelines from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department,” Robinson stated.

The release also says that anyone needing assistance from the Assessor’s Office can contact the office telephone at 304-357-0250 or send an email to: assessor@kanawha.us.

