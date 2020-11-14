Advertisement

Kentucky breaks COVID increase record for second day in a row

On Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed 3,303 new cases as the Commonwealth’s positivity rate...
On Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed 3,303 new cases as the Commonwealth’s positivity rate inches toward 9%, as it currently stands at 8.95%.(AP)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - For the second day in a row, Kentucky has seen a record daily rise in COVID-19 cases.

On Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed 3,303 new cases as the Commonwealth’s positivity rate inches toward 9%, as it currently stands at 8.95%.

Beshear says Saturday’s new cases include 419 children.

In four days, state health officials have recorded more than 11,500 cases and 68 deaths. There were 11 deaths Saturday.

“If we don’t grab ahold of those red zone county reduction recommendations, if we don’t see those steps being done and ultimately see those numbers coming down, we are going to have no choice but to take additional steps as we move forward,” Gov. Beshear said. “Please take this seriously. You are either a part of the solution fighting the good fight to help other people or you’re helping to spread this virus.”

In a statement, Beshear warns if steps aren’t taken, “it’s going to get even worse than this, which is almost unimaginable compared to where we were months ago.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Justice holds press conference
W.Va. Gov. Justice increases COVID-19 restrictions
Brandon Smith
UPDATE | One dead, two taken to hospital after shooting
A pair from Huntington was arrested Thursday on charges including human trafficking.
Pair from Huntington faces human trafficking charges
It happened Friday around 1:25 a.m. on County Road 111 near County Road 121 in Morgan Township.
One killed in car fire
Governor Justice issues mask mandate
Business owners react to new mask mandate in West Virginia

Latest News

The Mayor of Jackson, Ohio says recent testing of the city’s sewer has shown a “huge increase”...
COVID-19 viral load detected in local sewer system
Kentucky has paid out more than $5 billion in unemployment money since the pandemic began, but...
Ky. unemployment problems persist despite efforts to improve system
A day after a record number of COVID-19 cases were reported on Ohio, Saturday’s report is...
More than 7,700 new COVID cases reported in Ohio
All children from birth to age five have the opportunity to receive a free book in the mail...
Gov. DeWine’s Imagination Library Program now available to all Ohio children