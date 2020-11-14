Kentucky breaks COVID increase record for second day in a row

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - For the second day in a row, Kentucky has seen a record daily rise in COVID-19 cases.

On Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed 3,303 new cases as the Commonwealth’s positivity rate inches toward 9%, as it currently stands at 8.95%.

Beshear says Saturday’s new cases include 419 children.

In four days, state health officials have recorded more than 11,500 cases and 68 deaths. There were 11 deaths Saturday.

“If we don’t grab ahold of those red zone county reduction recommendations, if we don’t see those steps being done and ultimately see those numbers coming down, we are going to have no choice but to take additional steps as we move forward,” Gov. Beshear said. “Please take this seriously. You are either a part of the solution fighting the good fight to help other people or you’re helping to spread this virus.”

In a statement, Beshear warns if steps aren’t taken, “it’s going to get even worse than this, which is almost unimaginable compared to where we were months ago.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.