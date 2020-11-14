Advertisement

Kroger reaches tentative agreement to halt strike

This tentative agreements comes after members of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 400 voted on a strike.(AP)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Members of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 400 came together to voice their concerns on Kroger’s health care benefits.

After initially voting to form a strike, the UFCW Local 400 says the bargaining advisory reached a tentative agreement with Kroger to fully fund the following health care benefits:

Raises, health care funding, premiums for all department heads, no increase to prescription drug costs maximums, a new diabetes program to reduce drug costs, pushing back the start date of the new hours eligibility measurement period until after ratification, and making all raises retroactive to November 1, 2020.

A tele-town hall is scheduled for Tuesday November 14th at 4:00 p.m. to review Kroger’s tentative agreement.

