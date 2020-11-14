Mingo County students to learn remotely for sixth week in a row; several football playoff games cancelled
The new map shows no counties in our region in the red for the first time in several weeks.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Students in Mingo County will be learning remotely for the sixth week in a row. The county this week is orange on the Dept. of Education color metric map. That’s the first time the county has changed from red in several weeks.
Other counties that will be learning remotely for the upcoming week include: Fayette, Jackson, Lincoln, Logan, Putnam, Wayne, and Wyoming.
The Dept. of Education color metric map shows all the above counties in the orange and for the first time in five weeks, no counties in the red.
Boone, Cabell, Kanawha, Mason, and Nicholas counties were listed in the gold color on the map.
To see the complete map from the Dept. of Education click here.
The map has also cancelled several high school play off games that were set for Sunday. Here is a list of games now that are now off.
Class AAA: No. 16 John Marshall at No. 1 Cabell Midland
Class AAA: No. 15 Ripley at No. 2 South Charleston
Class AAA: No. 10 Princeton at No. 7 Wheeling Park
Class AAA: No. 11 Hurricane at No. 6 Spring Valley
Class AAA: No. 9 Spring Mills at No. 8 Parkersburg
Class AA: No. 9 Poca at No. 8 Robert C. Byrd
Class A: No. 13 Wheeling Central Catholic at No. 4 St. Marys
Class A: No. 12 Buffalo at No. 5 Midland Trail
Class A: No. 16 Tygarts Valley at No. 1 Tug Valley
Class A: No. 11 Tolsia at No. 6 Williamstown
So the next question is who gets to advance to the second round of the West Virginia high school playoffs? These teams from the canceled Sunday games will be moving on in the post-season. They are Cabell Midland, South Charleston, Spring Valley, Princeton, Spring Mills, Robert C. Byrd, Tygarts Valley, St. Mary’s, Midland Trail and Tolsia
