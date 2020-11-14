Mingo County students to learn remotely for sixth week in a row; several football playoff games cancelled

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Students in Mingo County will be learning remotely for the sixth week in a row. The county this week is orange on the Dept. of Education color metric map. That’s the first time the county has changed from red in several weeks.

Other counties that will be learning remotely for the upcoming week include: Fayette, Jackson, Lincoln, Logan, Putnam, Wayne, and Wyoming.

The Dept. of Education color metric map shows all the above counties in the orange and for the first time in five weeks, no counties in the red.

Boone, Cabell, Kanawha, Mason, and Nicholas counties were listed in the gold color on the map.

To see the complete map from the Dept. of Education click here.

The map has also cancelled several high school play off games that were set for Sunday. Here is a list of games now that are now off.

Class AAA: No. 16 John Marshall at No. 1 Cabell Midland

Class AAA: No. 15 Ripley at No. 2 South Charleston

Class AAA: No. 10 Princeton at No. 7 Wheeling Park

Class AAA: No. 11 Hurricane at No. 6 Spring Valley

Class AAA: No. 9 Spring Mills at No. 8 Parkersburg

Class AA: No. 9 Poca at No. 8 Robert C. Byrd

Class A: No. 13 Wheeling Central Catholic at No. 4 St. Marys

Class A: No. 12 Buffalo at No. 5 Midland Trail

Class A: No. 16 Tygarts Valley at No. 1 Tug Valley

Class A: No. 11 Tolsia at No. 6 Williamstown

So the next question is who gets to advance to the second round of the West Virginia high school playoffs? These teams from the canceled Sunday games will be moving on in the post-season. They are Cabell Midland, South Charleston, Spring Valley, Princeton, Spring Mills, Robert C. Byrd, Tygarts Valley, St. Mary’s, Midland Trail and Tolsia

