COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - A day after a record number of COVID-19 cases were reported on Ohio, Saturday’s report is lower, but not by much.

On Saturday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 7,715 new cases of the virus, and 14 deaths.

To date, 290,243 cases and 5,714 deaths related to the virus have been confirmed in Ohio.

