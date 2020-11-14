Weekend forecast has ups and downs

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The middle weekend of November is here and while the weather aims to please for Saturday college football games, Sunday’s weather for high school games will offer more of a challenge to teams and fans.

Saturday will dawn with a heavy frost and dense valley fog as temperatures settle back to the freezing point. Mountaineer fans trying to get an early start to Morgantown (again attendance is limited due to COVID restrictions) will be scrapping or defrosting windshields while driving amidst a reduced visibility due to a cloak of fog.

By mid-morning the frosted chill and valley fog will have evaporated away as the sun shines rather hazily. The hazy skies will be a by-product of an increase in high altitude clouds which paint the sky a milky white.

Highs will range from 53 at WVU to close to 60 at the Joan for the Herd’s 75 game with Middle Tennessee.

Sunday offers a weatherman’s dream of a day as conditions change rapidly. A fast moving band of morning gusty showers will pass during church services (7am thru noon most areas get an hour or 2 of rain). By afternoon the sun will shine brightly and with it will come an all-out assault from the west and northwest wind. Gusts can make 40 miles an hour at times which would do a number on the remaining leaves on the trees. Temperatures near 60 will feel fine in the sun with your back to the wind!

Sunday into Monday and Tuesday, chillier air will arrive as a parade of clouds and gusty winds help to hold temperatures in the 50s Monday and 40s on Tuesday. In mountainous West Virginia, those blustery winds may produce some snow flurries.

