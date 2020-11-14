Advertisement

West Virginia COVID-19 update

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A record breaking number of new cases has been reported in the Mountain State.

As of Saturday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports 1,153 new positive cases and nine additional deaths related to the coronavirus.

This brings the total case count to 32,792 and death toll to 574.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 71-year old male from Berkeley County, an 87-year old male from Summers County, a 61-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 77-year old male from Wayne County, an 80-year old female from Marshall County, an 83-year old female from Barbour County, an 86-year old female from Kanawha County, a 57-year old male from Kanawha County, and a 91-year old male from Cabell County.

“As we continue the fight against this pandemic, we are devastated by the loss of more West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “The families of these residents are in our thoughts.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (258), Berkeley (2,162), Boone (501), Braxton (92), Brooke (359), Cabell (2,087), Calhoun (43), Clay (94), Doddridge (86), Fayette (942), Gilmer (174), Grant (229), Greenbrier (298), Hampshire (202), Hancock (356), Hardy (144), Harrison (853), Jackson (505), Jefferson (907), Kanawha (4,604), Lewis (192), Lincoln (337), Logan (901), Marion (566), Marshall (747), Mason (234), McDowell (276), Mercer (1,024), Mineral (539), Mingo (815), Monongalia (2,706), Monroe (289), Morgan (204), Nicholas (248), Ohio (965), Pendleton (83), Pleasants (55), Pocahontas (80), Preston (321), Putnam (1,332), Raleigh (1,092), Randolph (535), Ritchie (88), Roane (130), Summers (201), Taylor (216), Tucker (74), Tyler (105), Upshur (350), Wayne (778), Webster (44), Wetzel (314), Wirt (65), Wood (1,495), Wyoming (495).

