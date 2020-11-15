130-year-old family home destroyed in fire

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Levi Gibson’s home on Foster Road in Hurricane has been in his family for over 100 years.

“I believe it was my great grandpa that built it either my great great or my great great great,” said Gibson.

When he got home from work Friday afternoon all he could see were barrels of black smoke coming out of the first floor windows.

“It started in my oldest boy’s living room making its way towards our living room and bedroom,” said Gibson.

He turned the power off and called 9-1-1. Gibson said it took about ten minutes for the smoke alarms in his home to even go off.

“So that could have been a bad situation at night,” he said.

If the fire happened at night, or if his wife and three sons had been home, Gibson fears what could have happened.

“My boy he lost his TV, his tablet, his clothes, his bed. There’s a lot of water and smoke damage in both our bedrooms,” said Gibson.

When Hurricane firefighters got the fire under control, they found it started near the gas space heater in Gibson’s son’s room but they don’t know what caused it.

Meanwhile, as Gibson looks through his home for what’s salvageable, he wiped ash from a picture with the generations before him.

He said the home of memories since the 1890s is too damaged with water, smoke and fire to rebuild.

“Lord will take care of us we are very we were very fortunate I mean it could have been a whole lot worse could be looking at nothing behind us,” said Gibson.

