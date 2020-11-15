Advertisement

Roadways reopened after downed powerlines

It happened near the 1800 block of Route 60 in Milton, West Virginia.
Road closure
Road closure(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Roadways are reopened after a downed powerline earlier this afternoon.

That’s according to Cabell County Dispatchers who say the roadway was cleared around 4:25 Sunday Afternoon.

The roadways were closed near the intersection of Route 60 and Electric Road.

UPDATE 11/15/20 @ 4:25 p.m.

A downed powerline has closed parts of Route 60 in Milton, West Virginia.

That’s according to Cabell County Dispatchers who say the closure is near the intersection of Route 60 and Electric Road.

Dispatchers also say both roadways are seeing closure past the intersection due to those downed powerlines.

There is no estimated time, as to when those roadways may reopen.

Drivers are urged to find an alternative route.

Keep checking back with WSAZ for the latest information.

