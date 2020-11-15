Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Active on Sunday, then quieter but turning chilly

By Andy Chilian
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 8:53 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A strong cold front crossing on Sunday will bring a brief round of showers and a full day of gusty winds. Drier weather then sets up for the work week ahead as temperatures first experience a potent chill down before warming back up towards the end.

Saturday evening will stay partly cloudy with a few sprinkles possible. Temperatures fall to the upper 40s by midnight.

Temperatures are set to rise to the mid 50s from midnight through dawn Sunday as a breeze picks up. During the mid to late morning hours and into the early afternoon, a round of showers will move across the Tri-State. Temperatures will continue rising to the mid 60s during this time period as winds keep increasing in strength.

Sunday afternoon will see decent clearing, but winds continue to be gusty, and temperatures will begin dropping to the 50s by sunset. With gusts between 40 and 50 mph common, a few power outages and downed tree limbs are certainly possible. Make sure any loose outdoor items, such as holiday decorations, are properly secured! A WIND ADVISORY is in effect across the entire region.

The strongest winds begin to subside as the sun sets Sunday evening, but a breeze sticks around overnight. Temperatures will fall to the mid 30s under a mostly clear sky.

Expect a good deal of sunshine on Monday with high temperatures in the mid 50s. A breeze will persist, though winds will not be nearly what they were on Sunday.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny despite some passing clouds. High temperatures will be cooler, only topping out near 50 degrees.

Wednesday will be the chilliest day of the week. Despite ample sunshine, temperatures only rise to the upper 40s during the afternoon.

Sunshine continues on Thursday but with sharply warmer afternoon temperatures rising to the low 60s.

Friday and Saturday stay mostly sunny and mild with highs in the mid 60s.

