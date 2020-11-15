First Warning Forecast | Breezy start to work week, new dry stretch sets up

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a windy day on Sunday, winds will be slow to completely relax as breezy conditions are still expected on Monday and Tuesday, just not at the level they were Sunday. A new dry stretch lays out the week ahead with temperatures experiencing a fall before the rise.

The strongest winds begin to relax after sunset Sunday evening. Still, breezy conditions will persist overnight with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 15 mph and gusts up to 30 mph, mainly before midnight. Expect a mostly clear sky with temperatures falling to the mid 30s.

Monday will see lots of sunshine with a breeze for the afternoon. Sustained wind speeds will be between 10 and 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph possible.

A partly cloudy sky will be seen on Tuesday. Dry weather is expected locally, but rain and snow showers spread across the mountains. Once again, expect breezy conditions, with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. High temperatures top out near 50 degrees.

The wind finally lessens up on Wednesday, and that is a good thing because high temperatures will only reach the upper 40s during the afternoon. Plenty of sunshine is expected.

Thursday and Friday remain sunny and dry with temperatures turning sharply warmer for the afternoon. Highs rise to the low to mid 60s.

Despite a bit of added cloud cover, Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny and dry with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

