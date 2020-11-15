FirstEnergy Corp sets goal to become carbon free by 2050
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) - Ohio’s largest electric utility has established a goal to become carbon free by 2050.
The company said this week it will eventually close two coal-fired power plants in West Virginia, replace its truck fleet with electric and hybrid vehicles and build a large solar farm in West Virginia.
The announcement comes amid numerous state and local investigations into what authorities say was a $60 million bribery scheme to win a $1 billion legislative bailout for two aging nuclear plants it owned when the bill was approved in July 2019.
FirstEnergy Vice President Gary Benz calls the carbon-free initiative a “big step.”
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.