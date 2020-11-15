Herd moves up a spot in AP rankings

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A dominating 42-14 over Middle Tennessee State moved Marshall to #15 in the latest Associated Press college football poll. The Herd is tied with Coastal Carolina who also is unbeaten this season. Ohio State remains third after not playing Saturday when Maryland had to cancel the game because of COVID-19 issues. Here’s the full list from Week 12.

Record Pts Prv

1. Alabama (60) 6-0 1548 1

2. Notre Dame (1) 8-0 1467 2

3. Ohio St. (1) 3-0 1445 3

4. Clemson 7-1 1355 4

5. Texas A&M 5-1 1240 5

6. Florida 5-1 1222 6

7. Cincinnati 7-0 1198 7

8. BYU 8-0 1094 8

9. Indiana 4-0 997 10

10. Wisconsin 2-0 950 13

11. Oregon 2-0 949 11

12. Miami 7-1 940 9

13. Georgia 4-2 824 12

14. Oklahoma St. 5-1 750 14

15. Coastal Carolina 7-0 557 15

15. Marshall 7-0 557 16

17. Iowa St. 5-2 498 17

18. Oklahoma 5-2 497 18

19. Northwestern 4-0 378 23

20. Southern Cal 2-0 377 20

21. Liberty 8-0 307 22

22. Texas 5-2 296 21

23. Auburn 4-2 187 24

24. Louisiana-Lafayette 7-1 177 25

25. Tulsa 4-1 155 -

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 101, SMU 20, Utah 17, Washington 15, Arizona St. 9, Boise St. 6, San Jose St. 5, Appalachian St. 5, Nevada 3, Iowa 2, Buffalo 1, UCF 1.

