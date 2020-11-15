Herd moves up a spot in AP rankings
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A dominating 42-14 over Middle Tennessee State moved Marshall to #15 in the latest Associated Press college football poll. The Herd is tied with Coastal Carolina who also is unbeaten this season. Ohio State remains third after not playing Saturday when Maryland had to cancel the game because of COVID-19 issues. Here’s the full list from Week 12.
Record Pts Prv
1. Alabama (60) 6-0 1548 1
2. Notre Dame (1) 8-0 1467 2
3. Ohio St. (1) 3-0 1445 3
4. Clemson 7-1 1355 4
5. Texas A&M 5-1 1240 5
6. Florida 5-1 1222 6
7. Cincinnati 7-0 1198 7
8. BYU 8-0 1094 8
9. Indiana 4-0 997 10
10. Wisconsin 2-0 950 13
11. Oregon 2-0 949 11
12. Miami 7-1 940 9
13. Georgia 4-2 824 12
14. Oklahoma St. 5-1 750 14
15. Coastal Carolina 7-0 557 15
15. Marshall 7-0 557 16
17. Iowa St. 5-2 498 17
18. Oklahoma 5-2 497 18
19. Northwestern 4-0 378 23
20. Southern Cal 2-0 377 20
21. Liberty 8-0 307 22
22. Texas 5-2 296 21
23. Auburn 4-2 187 24
24. Louisiana-Lafayette 7-1 177 25
25. Tulsa 4-1 155 -
Others receiving votes: North Carolina 101, SMU 20, Utah 17, Washington 15, Arizona St. 9, Boise St. 6, San Jose St. 5, Appalachian St. 5, Nevada 3, Iowa 2, Buffalo 1, UCF 1.
