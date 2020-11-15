High School football continues this weekend
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the first time this fall, all three states in our region are playing the post-season in high school football. Ohio is having their state championships this weekend, West Virginia begins quarterfinal action while Kentucky starts week one of their tournament. Here’s when local teams will be playing beginning Thursday night.
Thursday November 19th
Kentucky high school 1st round playoffs
Pike Co. Central at Lawrence County
Friday November 20th
Kentucky high school 1st round playoffs
Betsy Layne at Paintsville
Sayre at Pikeville
Martin Co. at Shelby Valley
Prestonsburg at West Carter
Greenup Co. at Ashland
Magoffin Co. at Belfry
East Carter at Russell
Harlan Co. at Johnson Central
WV high school quarterfinals
Spring Mills at Cabell Midland
Princeton at South Charleston
Saturday November 21st
Ohio Division V state championship game
Kirtland vs. Ironton at Fortress Obetz
WV high school quarterfinals
Herbert Hoover at Oak Glen
Sunday November 22nd
Spring Valley at Musselman
Midland Trail at St. Mary’s
East Hardy at Tolsia
