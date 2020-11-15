High School football continues this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the first time this fall, all three states in our region are playing the post-season in high school football. Ohio is having their state championships this weekend, West Virginia begins quarterfinal action while Kentucky starts week one of their tournament. Here’s when local teams will be playing beginning Thursday night.

Thursday November 19th

Kentucky high school 1st round playoffs

Pike Co. Central at Lawrence County

Friday November 20th

Kentucky high school 1st round playoffs

Betsy Layne at Paintsville

Sayre at Pikeville

Martin Co. at Shelby Valley

Prestonsburg at West Carter

Greenup Co. at Ashland

Magoffin Co. at Belfry

East Carter at Russell

Harlan Co. at Johnson Central

WV high school quarterfinals

Spring Mills at Cabell Midland

Princeton at South Charleston

Saturday November 21st

Ohio Division V state championship game

Kirtland vs. Ironton at Fortress Obetz

WV high school quarterfinals

Herbert Hoover at Oak Glen

Sunday November 22nd

Spring Valley at Musselman

Midland Trail at St. Mary’s

East Hardy at Tolsia

