Parts of I-79 closed after tractor trailer accident
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Northbound lanes of I-79 are back opened after a tractor trailer accident.
According to Metro 911, the Southbound lanes of I-79 are still closed for an unknown amount of time.
This comes after a tractor trailer rolled over and caught fire.
No injures have been reported as a result of this accident.
UPDATE 11/15/20 @ 5:31 p.m.
A tractor trailer accident has closed all lanes of I-79 near Clendenin.
Dispatchers say a tractor trailer rolled over and has caught fire.
No injuries reported at this time. No estimate of when roads will re-open.
