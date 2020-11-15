Parts of I-79 closed after tractor trailer accident

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Northbound lanes of I-79 are back opened after a tractor trailer accident.

According to Metro 911, the Southbound lanes of I-79 are still closed for an unknown amount of time.

This comes after a tractor trailer rolled over and caught fire.

No injures have been reported as a result of this accident.

Keep checking with WSAZ for the latest information.

UPDATE 11/15/20 @ 5:31 p.m.

A tractor trailer accident has closed all lanes of I-79 near Clendenin.

Dispatchers say a tractor trailer rolled over and has caught fire.

No injuries reported at this time. No estimate of when roads will re-open.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.