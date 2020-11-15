Advertisement

Initial Ohio unemployment claims continue to increase

The agency said Friday that 21,868 Ohioans filed claims for unemployment for the week ending...
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Initial claims for unemployment compensation in Ohio are continuing to rise.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services oversees unemployment claims.

The agency said Friday that 21,868 Ohioans filed claims for unemployment for the week ending Nov. 7. That’s a 3% increase from the previous week when 21,263 Ohioans filed claims but nearly 20% higher than October figures.

The state also says Ohioans filed 260,855 continuing unemployment claims last week, a figure considered a more reliable indicator of economic strength and one that has slowly decreased over the past few weeks.

