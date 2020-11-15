Ironton heading back to state finals

LONDON, Oh. (WSAZ) - It’ll be a re-match for the Ohio Divison V state title next week in Columbus as both Ironton and Kirtland won Saturday night in the semi-finals. The Tigers beat Roger Bacon 22-19 where they scored the final 9 points of the game on a Reid Carrico touchdown and a safety in the 4th quarter.

Kirtland won their game against Otsego 33-19. Their championship game will be Saturday November 21st at 2pm in southeast Columbus.

