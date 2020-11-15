Kentucky sets new record for COVID cases for fourth week in a row

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - For the fourth week in a row, Kentucky has set a new weekly record for COVID-19 cases.

“Coronavirus is present in every corner of the commonwealth and it’s spreading at a truly alarming rate,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “This is not a drill; this is a health emergency that we all need to take seriously. Let’s come together as Team Kentucky to defeat this virus.”

State health officials say 1,449 new cases and three deaths were reported Sunday, bringing the totals to 137,586 and 1,661 respectively.

The positivity rate stands at 8.88%.

“Kentucky’s state motto is ‘United We Stand, Divided We Fall.’ This motto has never been more applicable than now, as we fight the most deadly pandemic in over 100 years,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “Unless Kentuckians come together, we will continue on this dangerous trajectory with disastrous consequences.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.