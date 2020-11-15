Advertisement

Kentucky sets new record for COVID cases for fourth week in a row

State health officials say 1,449 new cases and three deaths were reported Sunday, bringing the...
State health officials say 1,449 new cases and three deaths were reported Sunday, bringing the totals to 137,586 and 1,661 respectively.(AP)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - For the fourth week in a row, Kentucky has set a new weekly record for COVID-19 cases.

“Coronavirus is present in every corner of the commonwealth and it’s spreading at a truly alarming rate,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “This is not a drill; this is a health emergency that we all need to take seriously. Let’s come together as Team Kentucky to defeat this virus.”

State health officials say 1,449 new cases and three deaths were reported Sunday, bringing the totals to 137,586 and 1,661 respectively.

The positivity rate stands at 8.88%.

“Kentucky’s state motto is ‘United We Stand, Divided We Fall.’ This motto has never been more applicable than now, as we fight the most deadly pandemic in over 100 years,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “Unless Kentuckians come together, we will continue on this dangerous trajectory with disastrous consequences.”

