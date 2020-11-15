Advertisement

Man charged for shooting at trooper

Cory Whitehead is charged with Attempted Murder of a Police Officer and Possession of a Firearm...
Cory Whitehead is charged with Attempted Murder of a Police Officer and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man is in jail after Kentucky State Police say he shot at a trooper Sunday morning.

Troopers say they were responding to a call of a man threatening to harm himself and his father on the 800 block of Winns Branch.

When a trooper went inside the home, Cory Whitehead, 33, allegedly went to a room and got a gun.

The trooper reportedly told Whitehead to put the gun down, and when he didn’t, there was an exchange of gunfire.

Troopers tell WSAZ Whitehead was shot in the hand and taken to the hospital to be treated.

He has since been taken to the Pike County Detention Center and charged with attempted murder of a police officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

No one else was hurt.

