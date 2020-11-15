More arrests made in connection to Mason County murder; second victim dies

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two men are in jail and charged with accessory to murder after a shooting in Mason County that has now left two men dead.

Investigators say Corey Amaron Turner, from Barboursville, and Dustin Lee Lyons, from Milton, have been charged with accessory to first degree murder after the fact in connection to a shooting on the 10,000 block of Whitten Ridge Road in Glenville Friday.

Mason County deputies say when they got to the home early Friday morning, they found three men who had been shot.

One man was dead when deputies got to the home. He has been identified as Ivan Lambert.

The other two men, who deputies have identified as Ricky Pickens and James Lenville Smith Jr., were taken to a Huntington hospital.

Investigators tell WSAZ Pickens was shot in the chest, arm, and neck, and Smith Jr. had been shot in the face.

Deputies say the two victims identified Brandon Smith as the shooter and he was arrested Friday by the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office.

Smith was taken to Western Regional Jail and booked without bond on one count of first degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. However, Mason County deputies say one attempted murder charge will be upgraded to an additional murder charge, after Pickens died from his injuries Saturday.

Smith Jr. is currently listed in critical condition.

