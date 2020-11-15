Ohio at Miami, Ohio game is canceled

(WSAZ) - There will be no Battle of the Bricks this year between Ohio and the Miami Redhawks. The Mid-American Conference made the announcement Sunday afternoon. This statement came from the league office.

“The Ohio University at Miami University football game has been canceled due to roster issues with the Ohio football team related to positive covid-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing. The game has been declared a no contest.”

Head coach Frank Solich released this statement “the ‘Battle of the Bricks’ is a rivalry game we look forward to every season. The decision to cancel the game was based on roster issues due to test results and contact tracing. Out of caution, we’ve made the proactive decision to limit our team activities for now. We look forward to getting back on the field soon and competing.”

It was supposed to have taken place Tuesday night in Oxford, Ohio and the Bobcats next game is November 28th when they host Bowling Green.

