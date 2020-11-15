Advertisement

Ohio at Miami, Ohio game is canceled

Ohio's next game is canceled
Ohio's next game is canceled(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAZ) - There will be no Battle of the Bricks this year between Ohio and the Miami Redhawks. The Mid-American Conference made the announcement Sunday afternoon. This statement came from the league office.

“The Ohio University at Miami University football game has been canceled due to roster issues with the Ohio football team related to positive covid-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing. The game has been declared a no contest.”

Head coach Frank Solich released this statement “the ‘Battle of the Bricks’ is a rivalry game we look forward to every season. The decision to cancel the game was based on roster issues due to test results and contact tracing. Out of caution, we’ve made the proactive decision to limit our team activities for now. We look forward to getting back on the field soon and competing.”

It was supposed to have taken place Tuesday night in Oxford, Ohio and the Bobcats next game is November 28th when they host Bowling Green.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mayor of Jackson, Ohio says recent testing of the city’s sewer has shown a “huge increase”...
COVID-19 viral load detected in local sewer system
(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0, License Link)
Walmart will start limiting the number of people in stores nationwide on Saturday to combat the spread of COVID-19
Governor Justice issues mask mandate
Business owners react to new mask mandate in West Virginia
For 11/14/2020
Mingo County students to learn remotely for sixth week in a row; several football playoff games cancelled
As of Saturday, the West Virginia DHHR reports 1,153 new positive cases and nine additional...
West Virginia COVID-19 update

Latest News

Tiger Woods helps Masters' champion Dustin Johnson with his green jacket after his victory at...
Dustin Johnson buries some major memories, wins the Masters
Midland plays Spring Mills Friday night in WV high school quarterfinals
High School football continues this weekend
Marshall tied with Coastal Carolina for 15th
Herd moves up a spot in AP rankings
Tigers win Division V semi-final against Roger Bacon
Ironton beats Roger Bacon